Newport man arrested for trafficking drugs

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - A Newport man is facing charges after police found a “trafficking amount” of drugs, police said.

Havelock Police officers came to the Pine Ridge Apartment Complex on Wednesday in reference to a possible overdose.

Lifesaving steps were provided to a victim, but after officers began investigating the cause and possible source of the overdose, officers found heroin, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia related to the distribution of narcotics.

As a result, Jason David Merdieth, 39, was arrested and charged with trafficking heroin by possession, trafficking heroin by manufacture, possession with intent to manufacture, sale and deliver heroin, possession with intent to manufacture, sale and deliver methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Merdieth is being held under a million dollar bond.

Anyone with information regarding this arrest is asked to contact the Havelock Police Department or the Craven County Crime Stoppers.

