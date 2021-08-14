Advertisement

Man sets restaurant on fire over soda dispute, police say

By KOVR Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOCKTON, Calif. (KOVR) - A Mexican restaurant in California was set on fire Thursday morning.

“There’s ash all over,” Sonia Dominguez, the owner of El Forastero Mexican Food, said.

Her employees are out of work.

“I have a lot of families that now won’t get their pay,” she said.

And her family is now without their restaurant.

“It’s our income,” Dominguez said. “We had to do a lot of sacrifices to open our business.”

The fire damage is extensive and all because, according to police, a man wanted a soda but didn’t want to pay for it.

The man had ridden his bike to the drive-thru and ordered a water, wanting a free soda instead.

“So, the employee did not give the man a soda and the man then rode off on his bicycle,” Joe Silva with the Stockton Police Department said.

Silva said the man used a lighter to set a fire before leaving.

“This suspect’s actions were very bold, very brazen,” Silva said. “There was no reason for him to light that building on fire.”

The suspect’s face was captured surveillance photos, but he got away and police say they need help finding him.

“He may be responsible for other similar incidents in that area in that neighborhood and we don’t want him to do it again,” Silva said.

The cleanup will be tough for Dominguez and her family.

“Hopefully we’ll be able to open soon although they tell me it’s not going to be that easy,” she said.

She said if they can get through the last year, they can get through anything.

Copyright 2021 KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pastor Jake Moore
Executive pastor of Greenville megachurch arrested in Tennessee
Columbia Middle School
DEPUTIES: Man sent nude videos of himself while teaching in Tyrrell County
ECU's Brewster Building which houses Innovation Early College High School
ECU investigates building connected to 5 professor deaths
Wallace man accused of killing witness in his murder trial pleads guilty
A pickup truck ended up on its top after being hit at the intersection of Evans Street and...
Rollover crash closes part of Greenville street

Latest News

Stills capture the destruction a 7.2 earthquake left in Haiti (Source: JCOM Haiti via CNN...
At least 304 dead, 1,800 hurt as 7.2 magnitude rocks Haiti
A tour bus bound for Niagara Falls rolled over Saturday on the New York State Thruway in...
Tour bus crashes on NY Thruway injures 57, some seriously
The Monument Fire grew by almost 3,000 acres to 74,759 acres and it is 5% contained. (Source:...
Crews battle largest US wildfire, threats grow across West
Kinston Teens hosts back-to-school event.
Nonprofit hosts back-to-school event in Kinston
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 file photo, Students, some wearing protective masks,...
Biden calls school chiefs, lauds defiance of anti-mask rules