Local organizations host back to school events, giveaways

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Several organizations in Eastern Carolina are planning back-to-school events and giveaways ahead of the upcoming school year.

In Kinston, the Kinston Teens and NC Counts Coalition are teaming up to host a back to school event at Southeast Elementary.

The organizations are giving away school supplies, food boxes and a Covid-19 vaccination clinic will be on sight from 10 a.m-1 p.m.

In Williamston, HeadHunterz Motorcycle club is also hosting their own back to school event, the 12th annual “Back to School Jamboree.”

They’re giving away backpacks with school supplies inside. The event is at Gaylord Perry Park from 11a.m-3 p.m.

In Greenville, ECU Senior Chasity Hughes is hosting the “Pitt Community Teachers Appreciation Brunch on August 14th from 10a.m-2.p.m.

Hughes is putting on the event to honor teachers for they’re hard work and dedication in the classroom.

