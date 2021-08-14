Advertisement

ECU football holds first scrimmage of fall camp, still looking to fill some offensive roles

Scrimmage again next Saturday on “Meet the Pirates” day
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football hit the field at Dowdy-Ficklen stadium for their first scrimmage of fall camp.

The defense held their own out there, the offense did make some plays, and head coach Mike Houston was happy just to be back at Dowdy-Ficklen stadium once again.

“The other quarterbacks got a lot of work today. Mason has minimal game snaps, the rest of them have none. So, I think that’s important,” says ECU head football coach Mike Houston, “We’ve got to figure out who our third tail back is. I thought Asa Barnes did some good stuff today, I thought pop, you know you saw him there at the end do some good stuff in the red zone. Shane Calhoun has had in a solid camp so far. You’ve got to figure out who those other tight ends are and what pecking order they are in.”

Everyone said the defense control things out there and a big part of that was a missing Tyler Snead the wide out did not play today.

“You know when he missed his first practice two days ago, that was the first practice since I was a starter that I haven’t had them out there, so it was a little weird,” says ECU starting quarterback Holton Ahlers, “Like you said, it was good to get those guys the reps just in case you know you never know what happens. I’m excited to get him back though. Anytime he’s in there he’s one of the best players on the field.”

“This next week is a huge week for us. Because the improvement we make between right now and next Saturday is going to be critical,” says Houston, “Because after next Saturday we are all App. State.”

The Pirates have one more week, they play one more scrimmage, and then it’s on to the real thing in just about two weeks from today. We will see how they progress through the next few weeks.

The Pirates scrimmage next Saturday at 9 AM. It’s the 26th annual “Meet the Pirates” day and fans are welcome to attend. The next time they play at Dowdy-Ficklen stadium after that will be their home opener against South Carolina. Coach Houston said Saturday he hopes the house will be packed for it.

