Cable repair tech hit by falling tree limb during storm

By KSDK Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 1:39 AM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
O’FALLON, Mo. (KSDK) - A cable company employee from Missouri was trapped under a fallen tree limb at the height of a storm in an incident caught on security video.

A series of storms hit the Saint Louis area Thursday night, with winds that reached up to 70 miles per hour knocking down trees and power lines.

As a cable company employee walked across Danny Gittemeier’s yard in O’Fallon, a tree limb snapped off and fell, trapping the man beneath it. The incident was captured on Gittemeier’s neighbor’s security video.

Gittemeier and his son heard the limb fall, so he walked outside moments later.

“I walk out the door and see the tree down. I hear him yelling for help,” Gittemeier said. “He was pinned down with his arm stuck and his face and his feet. So, I’m out here in gym shorts and sandals in the middle of the mud and rain, trying to figure out how to get this tree off him.”

Gittemeier says he didn’t know if he could lift the tree limb.

“I was able to get it, with the adrenaline going, high enough to where it was off his back, so he could backwards army crawl out from underneath of it, which was a good sign, that he was moving. I mean it could have been a lot worse. It could have killed him,” Gittemeier said.

He says he was shaken up the incident but glad to hear from the man’s supervisor that he’s doing OK.

“He got discharged from the hospital with an ankle brace on his leg, a bunch of pain medicine for his back, obviously. He had a bunch of scratches on his face from getting yanked out from under that tree,” Gittemeier said.

