Wallace man accused of killing witness in his murder trial pleads guilty

By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A man accused of killing a witness in his forthcoming murder trial pled guilty in Duplin County this afternoon.

Nashid Porter, of Wallace, was charged with first-degree murder in the November 2014 death of Obediah Hester.

At the time Porter was out on bond for a 2012 murder in Pender County when authorities say he shot and killed Hester execution-style between Wallace and Harrells.

He was convicted in the Pender county murder in 2016 and was given life in prison. Two years later the state Court of Appeals upheld that conviction.

In the Duplin County murder, Porter was facing the possibility of a death sentence if convicted. But prosecutors took that off the table in a plea deal finalized today.

As part of the plea arrangement, the judge sentenced Porter to life in prison without parole. That sentence will start at the end of his other life sentence.

In 2014, Porter rejected plea deals in both cases that would have given him two life sentences.

