Second arrest made in Pitt County sweepstakes heist

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A second arrest has been made in last month’s armed robbery of a Pitt County sweepstakes business.

Adedus McNair was arrested Monday for robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, and second degree kidnapping.

The 264 Amusements on Highway 13 South was robbed of nearly $9,000 in cash on July 1st.

Victor Barrett, of Greenville, was caught on July 9th and is facing the same charges.

Deputies say the 42-year-old McNair was jailed on a $750,000 secured bond.

