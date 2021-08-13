Second arrest made in Pitt County sweepstakes heist
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A second arrest has been made in last month’s armed robbery of a Pitt County sweepstakes business.
Adedus McNair was arrested Monday for robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, and second degree kidnapping.
The 264 Amusements on Highway 13 South was robbed of nearly $9,000 in cash on July 1st.
Victor Barrett, of Greenville, was caught on July 9th and is facing the same charges.
Deputies say the 42-year-old McNair was jailed on a $750,000 secured bond.
