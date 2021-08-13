Advertisement

Saving Graces: Rayne and Raven

By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two sister cats are looking for a home to call their own.

Raven and Rayne showed up at a home when they were just a few months old. Volunteers with Saving Graces 4 Felines believe they were abandoned and say a nice family made sure they were fed.

A few months later, both Rayne and Raven gave birth to a combined 9 kittens. Unable to care for so many kittens, the family reached out to Saving Graces for help. The nine kittens have all found their homes and volunteers say it is their mother’s turn!

The cats can be adopted as a pair or by themselves. Both are well adjusted and will do well in a home with other pets.

Saving Graces is at PetSmart Saturday from 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1-4 p.m. The adoption fee is $95 and a good vet reference is required. All of the cats are spayed or neutered, tested for feline leukemia and FIV, are up to date on vaccines and have been treated for worms and fleas. They are also micro-chipped.

To see all of the cats and kittens available for adoption, click here.

