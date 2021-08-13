Rollover crash closes part of Greenville street

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two people were sent to the hospital and part of a busy Greenville street was closed this morning after a vehicle crash.

A pickup truck ended up on its top after being hit at the intersection of Evans Street and Plaza Drive shortly before 10:30 a.m.

The other vehicle involved was a minivan.

Greenville Fire/Rescue says one person from each vehicle was sent to Vidant Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said it looks like the pickup truck pulled out in front of the minivan and that charges are pending in the crash.

The northbound lanes of Evans Street were closed for about 45 minutes due to the accident.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.