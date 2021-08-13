Advertisement

Rollover crash closes part of Greenville street

By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two people were sent to the hospital and part of a busy Greenville street was closed this morning after a vehicle crash.

A pickup truck ended up on its top after being hit at the intersection of Evans Street and Plaza Drive shortly before 10:30 a.m.

The other vehicle involved was a minivan.

Greenville Fire/Rescue says one person from each vehicle was sent to Vidant Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said it looks like the pickup truck pulled out in front of the minivan and that charges are pending in the crash.

The northbound lanes of Evans Street were closed for about 45 minutes due to the accident.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pastor Jake Moore
Executive pastor of Greenville megachurch arrested in Tennessee
Rasaun Reese
Man accused of trying to kill three men in Greenville
Tamara Smith
Primary caregiver charged with elder abuse in Pitt County
Sunshine Foy & Daisy Foy
Mother, daughter face drug charges after failing to stop at Carteret County checking station
Columbia Middle School
DEPUTIES: Man sent nude videos of himself while teaching in Tyrrell County

Latest News

Slight majority of North Carolinian’s support legalizing sports gambling, ECU study finds
Man sentenced to life in prison after 7-year-old case
DEPUTIES: Man sent nude videos of himself while teaching in Tyrrell County
Second arrest made in Pitt County sweepstakes heist
Rollover crash closes part of Greenville street