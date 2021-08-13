REMINDER: State officials share school bus passing laws ahead of school year

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Students across North Carolina are preparing to head back to school this month, and state officials are reminding residents of school bus laws in an effort to keep everyone safe.

There are five scenarios for when knowing when to stop for a school bus in our state. On two-lane roadways, two-lane roads with a center turning lane, and four-lane roadways, all traffic from both directions must stop for school buses.

North Carolina School Bus Laws (North Carolina Department of Public Safety)

When traveling on a four-lane roadway with a median, or four or more lanes with a center turning lane, only traffic following the bus must stop.

It can be helpful for parents to remind their children to wait for their bus driver’s all-clear signal to cross the street when boarding and exiting the bus.

School Bus (AP)

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety recommends students wear bright colors to help make it easier to see the children. Officials also say children should stand at least 10 feet from the road when waiting for the bus.

School Bus (AP)

Children should also be reminded to look before exiting the bus, as some drivers sometimes try to pass buses illegally on the right.

For more information on school cross safety, parents are asked to visit the North Carolina School Bus Safety website.

