Advertisement

Pitt County Schools expected to vote on mask issue at Monday meeting

(WITN News)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We could find out Monday afternoon if Pitt County Schools will require masks in the classrooms when students return on August 23rd.

Late Friday, the school board called a special meeting for 2:00 p.m. Monday at the Kathy Taft Center on Allen Road. One of the four agenda items listed is “Consideration of COVID-19-related measures and take any necessary action.

Last month, the school board tabled the mask issue during another special meeting and then didn’t discuss it at an August 2nd gathering.

Several Eastern Carolina school boards have voted to make masks optional in classrooms, while others are mandating them.

While the public will be able to attend in person the special meeting on Monday, the school system says public input on the mask issue is not included in the agenda.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pastor Jake Moore
Executive pastor of Greenville megachurch arrested in Tennessee
Rasaun Reese
Man accused of trying to kill three men in Greenville
Tamara Smith
Primary caregiver charged with elder abuse in Pitt County
Sunshine Foy & Daisy Foy
Mother, daughter face drug charges after failing to stop at Carteret County checking station
Columbia Middle School
DEPUTIES: Man sent nude videos of himself while teaching in Tyrrell County

Latest News

San Francisco to begin requiring proof of vaccination
Eastern Carolina officials comment possibility of vaccine mandate
Pitt County hosts walk-in vaccine clinic
10 million vaccine doses given out; people getting shots trending upward
Onslow County surpasses one-day COVID-19 case record
People are protesting Vidant Health's Vaccine Mandate
Vidant nurses protest health system’s vaccine mandate outside hospital