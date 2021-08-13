Pitt County Schools expected to vote on mask issue at Monday meeting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We could find out Monday afternoon if Pitt County Schools will require masks in the classrooms when students return on August 23rd.

Late Friday, the school board called a special meeting for 2:00 p.m. Monday at the Kathy Taft Center on Allen Road. One of the four agenda items listed is “Consideration of COVID-19-related measures and take any necessary action.

Last month, the school board tabled the mask issue during another special meeting and then didn’t discuss it at an August 2nd gathering.

Several Eastern Carolina school boards have voted to make masks optional in classrooms, while others are mandating them.

While the public will be able to attend in person the special meeting on Monday, the school system says public input on the mask issue is not included in the agenda.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.