Onslow County surpasses one-day COVID-19 case record

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County has reached 20,552 coronavirus cases after officials say the county set a new one-day record with 317 cases reported Wednesday.

Previously, the highest single-day case count was 278, which was set on Jan. 5. Officials say the county’s positive rate from testing has increased to 13.6%.

Onslow County COVID-19 Cases (NCDHHS)

Since Monday, three people have died due to COVID-19, which brings the county’s death toll to 167.

County officials say there are currently 89,261 people in the county who have reported receiving at least on shot of the vaccine. This represents about 45.1% of the county’s population.

