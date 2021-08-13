New Bern church crown, weathervane restored after more than 30 years

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - “The Crown of Life” and weathervane atop the steeple at Christ Episcopal Church in New Bern have been restored.

Parishioners John Thomas and Susan Moffat-Thomas took on the project, restoring the two pieces for the first time since 1989, according to the church’s Facebook page.

In 1989, John Thomas used 23 karat gold leaf, but this time the couple used 24 karate triple gold leaf, which is expected to last at least 50 years.

The couple applied the gold leaf in sections by hand, using 475 3″ by 3″ leaves to cover both the crown and weathervane.

The church’s communications coordinator, Dare Oliver, says the crown and weathervane were returned to the top of the steeple on Aug. 14.

