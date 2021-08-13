Advertisement

New Bern church crown, weathervane restored after more than 30 years

Christ Episcopal Church crown & weathervane
Christ Episcopal Church crown & weathervane(Christ Episcopal Church)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - “The Crown of Life” and weathervane atop the steeple at Christ Episcopal Church in New Bern have been restored.

Parishioners John Thomas and Susan Moffat-Thomas took on the project, restoring the two pieces for the first time since 1989, according to the church’s Facebook page.

In 1989, John Thomas used 23 karat gold leaf, but this time the couple used 24 karate triple gold leaf, which is expected to last at least 50 years.

Caption

The couple applied the gold leaf in sections by hand, using 475 3″ by 3″ leaves to cover both the crown and weathervane.

The church’s communications coordinator, Dare Oliver, says the crown and weathervane were returned to the top of the steeple on Aug. 14.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pastor Jake Moore
Executive pastor of Greenville megachurch arrested in Tennessee
Rasaun Reese
Man accused of trying to kill three men in Greenville
Tamara Smith
Primary caregiver charged with elder abuse in Pitt County
Sunshine Foy & Daisy Foy
Mother, daughter face drug charges after failing to stop at Carteret County checking station
Columbia Middle School
DEPUTIES: Man sent nude videos of himself while teaching in Tyrrell County

Latest News

Power outage
Planned power outage scheduled for some Edgecombe County residents
Little League Softball World Series comes to Greenville.
Little League Softball World Series kicks off in Greenville
ECU Libraries looking to collect stories, experiences of pandemic
Ryan Smith, Camp Lejeune Community Superintendent
Marine Corps veteran announced as new Camp Lejeune Community Superintendent