Advertisement

NCEL 08-12-21

NCEL 08-12-21
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pastor Jake Moore
Executive pastor of Greenville megachurch arrested in Tennessee
Rasaun Reese
Man accused of trying to kill three men in Greenville
Tamara Smith
Primary caregiver charged with elder abuse in Pitt County
Sunshine Foy & Daisy Foy
Mother, daughter face drug charges after failing to stop at Carteret County checking station
Columbia Middle School
DEPUTIES: Man sent nude videos of himself while teaching in Tyrrell County

Latest News

Slight majority of North Carolinian’s support legalizing sports gambling, ECU study finds
Man sentenced to life in prison after 7-year-old case
DEPUTIES: Man sent nude videos of himself while teaching in Tyrrell County
Second arrest made in Pitt County sweepstakes heist
Rollover crash closes part of Greenville street