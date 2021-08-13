Man sentenced to life in prison after 7-year-old case

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A judge in a Duplin County Court sentenced a man to life in prison without parole after being on trial for a murder he committed in 2014.

April Williams, the mother of Obediah Hester, a man who was killed by Nashid Porter, of Wallace in 2014, says she finally feels like justice was served for her son.

“I don’t believe man has the right to kill,” said Williams after expressing how she doesn’t feel Porter deserved the death penalty. “I suffer every morning I wake up without my son there for his sons. He has three sons: sixteen, nine, and seven,” she said reflecting on her son’s life.”

In his closing statements, District Attorney Ernie Lee said that even though the life sentence without parole was the most just ruling, the only way he would feel that he and the family actually won the case would be if Hester was still alive with his family.

When asked about murder cases Lee said, “They’re all senseless. It just so frustrates me that so many young men and women are out there losing their lives senselessly; and one thing about it once you pull that trigger you cannot get that bullet back.”

At the time Porter was out on bond for a 2012 murder in Pender County when authorities say he shot and killed Hester between Wallace and Harrells. After further investigation into at the homes of Porter’s girlfriend at the time and a vacant mobile home off Ward Road in Wallace it was determined by crime scene investigators. Investigators say Porter killed Hester Execution style behind the vacant mobile home.

He was convicted in the Pender county murder in 2016 and was given life in prison. Two years later the state Court of Appeals upheld that conviction.

In the Duplin County murder, Porter was facing the possibility of a death sentence if convicted. But prosecutors took that off the table in a plea deal finalized today.

As part of the plea arrangement, the judge sentenced Porter to life in prison without parole. That sentence will start at the end of his other life sentence.

In 2014, Porter rejected plea deals in both cases that would have given him two life sentences.

