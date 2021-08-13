Star’s First Alert Forecast: Tracking weekend storms

Forecast Discussion: A few storms will roll through on Sunday but most of the East will get under a half an inch of rain that day. Higher totals will come with Monday’s storms. Daily rain chances will continue after that but the bulk of the storms will happen on Monday.

Tropical Depression Fred is tracking just north of Cuba on Friday. The storm is still expected to track towards northwestern Florida late in the weekend. At that point, we expect it to have strengthened back to storm status again. The remnant low will weaken over the southeast U.S. early next week. Tropical Depression Seven has also developed in the Atlantic. This will likely become “Grace” as we head into the weekend. This system does have the potential to impact us in ENC. Early model runs keep that a solid week and a half away so check back often for updates.

Friday Night

Heat indices in the 90s until midnight. Low of 76. Wind: SW 5.

Saturday

Another roaster with a high of 93. Heat index: 106. Wind: SW10 G15. 30% PM storms - mainly NW counties.

Sunday

Scattered PM storms with less heat. Rain chance: 60%. High of 86. Wind: S5.

Monday

Mostly cloudy with scattered storms. 60%. High of just 81. Wind SE 5.