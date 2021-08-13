Jacksonville police ask for help identifying porch pirate

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Jacksonville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a larceny case.

Officials say a package was stolen near Waterstone Lan in Carolina Forest on July 14. They also say she is a person of interest in several cases involving the theft of packages from homes.

The suspect is described as a Black woman in her late 20s to mid-30s, with a slim build at about 5′4″ to 5′8″ tall. Officials also say the woman was with at least two other people who were driving a blue Toyota Prius.

If you recognize this woman or have any information regarding this case, you are asked to call Detective Kymberly Schott at 910-938-6414 or email at kschott@jacksonvillenc.gov.

Tips can also be shared with Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273 or text by typing TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information determined to be of value to law enforcement.

