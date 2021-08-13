Advertisement

Jacksonville police ask for help identifying porch pirate

Jacksonville theft
Jacksonville theft(Jacksonville Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Jacksonville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a larceny case.

Officials say a package was stolen near Waterstone Lan in Carolina Forest on July 14. They also say she is a person of interest in several cases involving the theft of packages from homes.

Larceny Suspect Sought (Posted 8 13 21) The Jacksonville Police Department is asking for your help in identifying the...

Posted by Jacksonville Public Safety on Friday, August 13, 2021

The suspect is described as a Black woman in her late 20s to mid-30s, with a slim build at about 5′4″ to 5′8″ tall. Officials also say the woman was with at least two other people who were driving a blue Toyota Prius.

Jacksonville theft
Jacksonville theft(Jacksonville Police Department)

If you recognize this woman or have any information regarding this case, you are asked to call Detective Kymberly Schott at 910-938-6414 or email at kschott@jacksonvillenc.gov.

Jacksonville theft
Jacksonville theft(Jacksonville Police Department)

Tips can also be shared with Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273 or text by typing TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information determined to be of value to law enforcement.

