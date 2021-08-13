Eastern Carolina officials comment possibility of vaccine mandate

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - San Francisco is the first major US city to implement a vaccine mandate, a rule to provide proof of vaccination before entering indoor public spaces like gyms and restaurants.

No Eastern Carolina cities and counties have done the same, though they are not necessarily ruling it out.

“I could see that happening,” said Don Hardy, the mayor of Kinston, on if he would consider a vaccine mandate if the COVID-19 cases continue to worsen.

“When you start talking about putting safety measures in a pandemic, I as the mayor of the city of Kinston can implement restrictions,” said Hardy.

He said it has not yet been a conversation he has had with the city council, but it could be.

Meanwhile, Pitt County Commissioners discussed options with the county health director for dealing with growing concerns over the Delta variant in their meeting last week.

“There’s been a lot of talk of what to do with vaccines. Should we mandate vaccines, should we maintain some sort of personal choice, should we do testing...?” said Pitt County health director Dr. John Silvernail in a presentation.

The leaders tossed around ideas like returning to employee masking or a possible vaccine requirement. They plan to pick up where they left off on these topics in their next meeting August 23rd.

