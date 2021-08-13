DEPUTIES: Man sent nude videos of himself while teaching in Tyrrell County

TYRRELL COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities say a man was sending nude photos of himself to teens in West Virginia when he was a teacher in Tyrrell County.

James Stehlin, Jr. is charged by the Mercer County, West Virginia Sheriff’s Department with sending obscene matter with the intent to seduce a minor.

Stehlin was a health and physical education teacher at Columbia Middle School in Tyrrell County until the middle of last month.

Investigators say Stehlin, who used to be a teacher at Princeton Middle School in West Virginia, sent friend requests to the underage girls. Deputies said the girls accepted the requests because he used to teach at their school.

Stehlin sent via Facebook Messanger and Snapchat nude photos and videos of himself to the girls who were 15 and 16 years old at the time, according to West Virginia deputies. They say the last video was sent on June 30th.

Tyrrell County Superintendent Oliver Holley says they learned Stehlin was under law enforcement investigation in mid-July and met with him. On July 16th the teacher resigned from the school system.

Stehlin was hired on August 1, 2018 in Tyrrell County and the superintendent said he had no disciplinary actions taken against him during the three years he worked for them.

Stehlin was also was county parks and recreation director, a shared position with the county, according to Holley.

The SBI said Friday afternoon their Computer Crimes Unit was asked to investigate Stehlin back on July 13th involving allegations he solicited underage girls. They have been working with multiple agencies and the SBI said their investigation remains ongoing.

The man, who lives in Edenton, is in the Chowan County jail awaiting a hearing for him to return to West Virginia to face charges.

