Advertisement

3 brothers die after passing out from fumes in manure pit

Rescue crews found the men unconscious in the manure pit Tuesday afternoon on their family’s...
Rescue crews found the men unconscious in the manure pit Tuesday afternoon on their family’s farm near St. Henry.(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. HENRY, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio say three brothers have died after they were overcome by fumes in a manure pit.

Rescue crews found the men unconscious in the manure pit Tuesday afternoon on their family’s farm near St. Henry.

The village’s fire chief says the brothers were fixing a manure pump before they passed out from the fumes.

All three were taken to area hospitals and later pronounced dead.

Manure pits are common on large livestock farms, but they can produce dangerous gases including hydrogen sulfide and carbon monoxide.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pastor Jake Moore
Executive pastor of Greenville megachurch arrested in Tennessee
Rasaun Reese
Man accused of trying to kill three men in Greenville
Tamara Smith
Primary caregiver charged with elder abuse in Pitt County
Sunshine Foy & Daisy Foy
Mother, daughter face drug charges after failing to stop at Carteret County checking station
Columbia Middle School
DEPUTIES: Man sent nude videos of himself while teaching in Tyrrell County

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Slight majority of North Carolinian’s support legalizing sports gambling, ECU study finds
Man sentenced to life in prison after 7-year-old case
DEPUTIES: Man sent nude videos of himself while teaching in Tyrrell County
Second arrest made in Pitt County sweepstakes heist