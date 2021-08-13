10 million vaccine doses given out; people getting shots trending upward

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - State health officials say more than 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given out, while the number of people getting the shots is trending upward.

The state Department of Health and Human Services said last week overall doses of vaccines were up more than 16%, while first doses increased more than 30% compared to the two weeks before.

Across the state, 52% of North Carolinians have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

DHHS said the highly contagious Delta variant is spreading rapidly across the state and hospitalizations are increasing, especially for those 18-49 years old.

“We are at a critical point in the trajectory of this pandemic. Layered protection is crucial to fight this more contagious Delta variant and weather the storm – vax up, mask up and urge others to do the same,” said Dr. Elizabeth Tilson, state health director and chief medical officer.

On Friday, DHHS reported 6,628 new cases of the virus.

