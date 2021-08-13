Advertisement

10 million vaccine doses given out; people getting shots trending upward

Pitt County hosts walk-in vaccine clinic
Pitt County hosts walk-in vaccine clinic(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - State health officials say more than 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given out, while the number of people getting the shots is trending upward.

The state Department of Health and Human Services said last week overall doses of vaccines were up more than 16%, while first doses increased more than 30% compared to the two weeks before.

Across the state, 52% of North Carolinians have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

DHHS said the highly contagious Delta variant is spreading rapidly across the state and hospitalizations are increasing, especially for those 18-49 years old.

“We are at a critical point in the trajectory of this pandemic. Layered protection is crucial to fight this more contagious Delta variant and weather the storm – vax up, mask up and urge others to do the same,” said Dr. Elizabeth Tilson, state health director and chief medical officer.

On Friday, DHHS reported 6,628 new cases of the virus.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pastor Jake Moore
Executive pastor of Greenville megachurch arrested in Tennessee
Rasaun Reese
Man accused of trying to kill three men in Greenville
Tamara Smith
Primary caregiver charged with elder abuse in Pitt County
Sunshine Foy & Daisy Foy
Mother, daughter face drug charges after failing to stop at Carteret County checking station
Columbia Middle School
DEPUTIES: Man sent nude videos of himself while teaching in Tyrrell County

Latest News

San Francisco to begin requiring proof of vaccination
Eastern Carolina officials comment possibility of vaccine mandate
Pitt County Schools expected to vote on mask issue at Monday meeting
Onslow County surpasses one-day COVID-19 case record
People are protesting Vidant Health's Vaccine Mandate
Vidant nurses protest health system’s vaccine mandate outside hospital