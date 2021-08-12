Advertisement

Woman missing from Wallace home

Teresa Farrior is missing from Wallace.
Teresa Farrior is missing from Wallace.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALLACE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina town need your help in locating a missing woman.

Teresa Farrior is missing from Wallace.

The police department says Farrior is a 54-year-old Black woman. She is 5′02″ tall, weighs 180 pounds, and has brown eyes and short black hair.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the woman should call the Wallace Police Department at 910-285-2126.

