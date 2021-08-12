Woman missing from Wallace home

WALLACE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina town need your help in locating a missing woman.

Teresa Farrior is missing from Wallace.

The police department says Farrior is a 54-year-old Black woman. She is 5′02″ tall, weighs 180 pounds, and has brown eyes and short black hair.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the woman should call the Wallace Police Department at 910-285-2126.

