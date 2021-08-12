Tar Heel Little League addresses unfair dismissal from regional baseball tournament for false positive COVID-19 test

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Little League romantically is supposed to be fair, played by the rules, and allow for all kids who want to play to play ball.

Greenville’s Tar Heel Little League is calling foul after getting sent home from regionals this week for a false positive COVID-19 test.

“When you are trying to console an inconsolable child, who has done everything right, who has followed all the rules,” says Tar Heel Parent and board certified anesthesiologist Greg Davis, “It’s the hardest thing you have to do. Other than a medical emergency on your child.”

Greg Davis is a parent of a player on the Tar Heel Little League team. He also has been fighting COVID-19 as an anesthesiologist since the pandemic began.

“They never bubbled anybody, they never quarantined anybody, they had unsanitary test collection systems, there were no medical professionals involved in collecting, administering or overseeing tests. They violated their own protocols in the dining halls and in the one elevator available to all the guests,” says Davis, “They also violated the players agreement and would not allow us to field a team even though we had 9 healthy players. We immediately went out and got a new test. That child was negative. No symptoms, no COVID, they would not allow our test to matter.”

Greg took his concerns to the Little League International office. He says he spoke with Senior Operations Executive Dan Velte.

“He quote, unquote told me just because everybody has subsequently repeatedly tested negative, and has no symptoms, does not mean they don’t have COVID. I can assure you that that is exactly what it means,” says Davis, “That impacted East Texas, Oklahoma and Mississippi. All eliminated like Greenville Tar Heel.”

The Williamsport World Series dream is a one year, one shot deal for most kids. Greenville feels accountability is needed for these kids.

“This was their dream and to be so close and to have it ripped away for no valid reason. It hurts,” says Davis, “and Little League International is solely responsible.”

Tar Heel Little League released a full statement on the handling of their team found here:

Little League International informed us Thursday they have no further comment at this time. Their statement can be found here:

Greenville, and the other teams eliminated by false positives, are hoping to create and play a tournament themselves soon.

