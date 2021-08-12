Richlands man pleads guilty to charges in hurricane fraud case

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - District Attorney Scott Thomas says a Richlands man pled guilty ahead of jury selection in a hurricane fraud case.

In Craven County Superior Court, Robbie Nixon, 58, pleaded guilty to felony exploitation of an elder, felony obtaining property by false pretense, misdemeanor unauthorized practice of general contract and habitual felon status.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office investigation began when the victim reported she believed to had been defrauded. Nixon advertised he was a licensed general contractor, and charged the victim more than $9,000 for repairs of damage to her home that were caused by Hurricane Florence.

The DA’s office says as the “repairs” began, Nixon required more money than originally agreed upon and ultimately caused more damage to her home.

Records obtained during the investigation also revealed Nixon nor his company were licensed as general contractors in North Carolina.

“We do not tolerate criminals taking advantage of people on home repair scams. Our law enforcement officers investigate complaints, and criminal charges are filed when they are supported by the law and the evidence. These criminal cases are prosecuted, and we seek punishment and restitution. In some complaints, the investigation reveals the complaint is a civil matter, and criminal charges cannot be prosecuted. In these situations, complainants may be able to seek a civil remedy. We cannot prosecute a civil case in criminal court.”

Nixon will spend at least the next 6 years behind bars, and faces up to nearly 9 years in prison.

He was also ordered to pay $9,131 in total restitution. The DA’s office says Nixon had already paid $2,730 of restitution to the victim at the time of the plea.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.