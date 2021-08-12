Primary caregiver charged with elder abuse in Pitt County

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Pitt County say they made a disturbing discovery late last month and now the elderly victim’s primary caregiver is under arrest.

Back on July 25th, deputies went to a home in the Belvoir community for a welfare check.

There they found a 77-year-old man sitting on a mattress in unsanitary conditions. The victim was taken to Vidant Medical Center to be examined.

Deputies have since charged 38-year-old Tamara Smith, of Greenville, with felony domestic abuse, neglect, and exploitation of disabled or elder adult.

Smith was released after posting a $3,000 secured bond and deputies say more charges are possible in the case.

