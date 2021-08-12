Pine Knoll Shores announces new in-person activity restrictions as COVID-19 cases rise

PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (WITN) - The Town of Pine Knoll Shores announced in-person activity changes Thursday morning following the local rise in coronavirus cases.

Until further notice, Board of Commissioners and Town-appointed committees will continue to meet in person, but only fully vaccinated members will be allowed to attend in person. Members who have not been vaccinated will be required to participate virtually.

Other organization meetings will no longer be allowed to take place in Town Hall or the Public Safety Building. Any future meetings scheduled will need to seek a new venue.

The town has begun efforts to create a temporary cover for the Veterans’ Park deck, but a completion date has not been announced yet.

Town Hall and the Public Safety Building will be closed to the public as well. All town business will be conducted by phone, email or online.

Those requiring an in-person visit with staff must make arrangements in advance. Masks or an outdoor visit may be requested.

Carteret County has reported 451 positive COVID-19 cases and 57 deaths in the last 14 days. Of those, 257 cases have been reported in Pine Knoll Shores, and five people have died, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services website.

