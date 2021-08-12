Advertisement

People told not to swim on Swansboro’s waterfront after sewage spill

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - The waterfront of one Eastern Carolina town is not fit to swim in after a sewage spill.

The state Division of Water Resources said some 31,000 gallons of sewage got into Ward Creek, which flows into the White Oak River.

A water quality swimming advisory warning against swimming along Swansboro’s waterfront was issued today.

It is from the White Oak River Bridge and beacon #49 on the Intracoastal Waterway.

The state says diarrhea, abdominal cramps and skin infections could occur if people swim in these areas.

The advisory will remain until bacteriological test results come back within state and federal standards.

