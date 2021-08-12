No foul play after missing man found dead in ditch

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities say there no signs of foul play on the body of a missing man found dead in a ditch on Tuesday.

Walter Johnson was the subject of a statewide Silver Alert on Monday.

Goldsboro police say Tuesday morning they resumed their canvass of Johnson’s neighborhood and found his body in a ditch in the 800 block of North Center Street.

Police said the Medical Examiner’s Office said they found no signs of foul play in the man’s death and that their investigation is on hold until the official autopsy report is completed.

