N.C. lawmakers focus on redistricting with new census data

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The United States Electoral College is determined by two U.S. Senators, plus members of the House of Representatives.

The 2020 Census showed North Carolina’s population grew and the state gained a 14th additional seat in Congress, which means state lawmakers will need to redraw the congressional and state legislative district lines.

“By gaining a representative in the U.S. House of Representatives, North Carolina’s next presidential election will also gain an additional Electoral College vote. North Carolina has 14 districts, and North Carolina’s got to be carved up into 14 pieces to represent those districts.”

But adjusting the electoral map to make use of the additional information released on Wednesday will be a challenge, given the history of redistricting in the state.

“North Carolina has been the epicenter of redistricting lawsuits for decades,” Sen. Warren Daniel (R-Burke) said in a press release. “It’s time to put the last 30 years of litigation behind us and begin a new era of nonpartisan map drawing.”

Jason Husser, an associate professor of political science at Elon University, said a new district will have to be placed somewhere within North Carolina, causing changes to the map.

“The lines are going to be different, and many people will change who their U.S. House member will be,” Husser said. “North Carolina has a long history of drawing maps in a way that many call “Gerrymandering,” that favor certain parties. Recently, we’ve been in lots of different court battles that argued that North Carolina maps were unfairly favoring the Republican party.”

Dr. Peter Francia at East Carolina University said lawmakers will need to consider two important things when redrawing.

“Districts have to be roughly equal in population and there cannot be any efforts to intentionally discriminate based on race or ethnicity,” Francia said. “This process happens every 10 years, and with the new lines ... because we’re going from 13 to 14 on the congressional side, so with that, we know district lines are gonna change, and that means some voters will have new representatives in Congress.”

Francia said gaining one more vote out of the 435 House of Representatives isn’t a game changer for North Carolina but it does say something about the health of the state.

“North Carolina is doing well,” Francia said. “There are states that lost seats. California, for the first time in its history lost a congressional seat. They’ll go from 53 to 52 seats. State of New York.”

The same data from the 2020 Census will be released on September 30 in an “easier to use format,” made available on data.census.gov, officials said on Wednesday.

