Advertisement

Mother, daughter face drug charges after failing to stop at Carteret County checking station

Sunshine Foy & Daisy Foy
Sunshine Foy & Daisy Foy(Carteret County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A mother and daughter were arrested in Carteret County Thursday when deputies say they found drugs after the duo failed to stop at a checking station.

Sunshine Foy, 40, and Daisy Foy, 21, of Bolton, SC drove through a license checking station on Radio Island, and were later pulled over. Deputies with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office say Sunshine Foy admitted to not stopping due to a revoked license.

Upon further investigation, deputies say they found a concealed handgun, marijuana, and 12 grams of heroin in the car.

Sunshine Foy was charged with possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, and no operator’s license. Daisy Foy was charged with possession of marijuana and carrying a concealed weapon.

Both women are being held at the Carteret County Jail. Sunshine Foy is being held under a $15,000 bond, while her daughter is being held on a $5,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the scene on Kennels Beach Road.
Pamlico County man killed in officer-involved shooting
Mask mandate
2 more North Carolina counties initiate face mask mandates
gun permits
North Carolina Senate reviews bill that would end sheriffs gun permits
Case against man accused of killing Mariah Woods delayed again
Fred continues to track towards the Gulf of Mexico
Tropical Depression Fred tracking just north of Cuba

Latest News

Walter Johnson
No foul play after missing man found dead in ditch
Teresa Farrior is missing from Wallace.
Woman missing from Wallace home
Robbie Nixon
Richlands man pleads guilty to charges in hurricane fraud case
House gives initial approval to budget bill