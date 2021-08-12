Mother, daughter face drug charges after failing to stop at Carteret County checking station

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A mother and daughter were arrested in Carteret County Thursday when deputies say they found drugs after the duo failed to stop at a checking station.

Sunshine Foy, 40, and Daisy Foy, 21, of Bolton, SC drove through a license checking station on Radio Island, and were later pulled over. Deputies with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office say Sunshine Foy admitted to not stopping due to a revoked license.

Upon further investigation, deputies say they found a concealed handgun, marijuana, and 12 grams of heroin in the car.

Sunshine Foy was charged with possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, and no operator’s license. Daisy Foy was charged with possession of marijuana and carrying a concealed weapon.

Both women are being held at the Carteret County Jail. Sunshine Foy is being held under a $15,000 bond, while her daughter is being held on a $5,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.