Advertisement

Man accused of trying to kill three men in Greenville

Rasaun Reese
Rasaun Reese(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Williamston man is in jail, accused of trying to kill three people two months ago in Greenville.

Greenville police have charged 21-year-old Rasaun Reese with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, as well as several marijuana charges.

Police reports say the shooting happened at 600 Glendale Drive on June 11th.

Warrants say Reese tried to kill Michael Downing, Justin Ross, and Malcolm Tyson, Jr. and ended up shooting Tyson with a 9mm handgun.

When the shooting happened, police seized a 9mm handgun and 2.6 pounds of marijuana.

Reese is being held on a $1.5 million bond.

WITN has reached out to Greenville police for more information on this shooting and subsequent arrest.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the scene on Kennels Beach Road.
Pamlico County man killed in officer-involved shooting
Mask mandate
2 more North Carolina counties initiate face mask mandates
gun permits
North Carolina Senate reviews bill that would end sheriffs gun permits
Case against man accused of killing Mariah Woods delayed again
Fred continues to track towards the Gulf of Mexico
Tropical Depression Fred tracking just north of Cuba

Latest News

Tamara Smith
Primary caregiver charged with elder abuse in Pitt County
Heat advisory issued
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Heat Advisory Thursday; Staying toasty through Saturday
covid-19 Carteret County
Pine Knoll Shores announces new in-person activity restrictions as COVID-19 cases rise
Walter Johnson
No foul play after missing man found dead in ditch