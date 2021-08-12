Man accused of trying to kill three men in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Williamston man is in jail, accused of trying to kill three people two months ago in Greenville.

Greenville police have charged 21-year-old Rasaun Reese with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, as well as several marijuana charges.

Police reports say the shooting happened at 600 Glendale Drive on June 11th.

Warrants say Reese tried to kill Michael Downing, Justin Ross, and Malcolm Tyson, Jr. and ended up shooting Tyson with a 9mm handgun.

When the shooting happened, police seized a 9mm handgun and 2.6 pounds of marijuana.

Reese is being held on a $1.5 million bond.

WITN has reached out to Greenville police for more information on this shooting and subsequent arrest.

