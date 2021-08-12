Advertisement

Little League Softball World Series opens in Greenville, local players dreaming ahead to next year

Transformed stadium proves great for first event
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 12:36 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Little League Softball World Series opened today in Greenville. The Stallings Stadium field changed from baseball grass to softball dirt for the event. Greenville will make the change back and forth each of the next five years. Great atmosphere and games despite the COVID-19 protocols. We spoke with some softball players from Greenville eagerly checking out the competition. Dreaming they will get the chance to play their next year.

LLWS Softball Pool Play

Virginia 4, Missouri 1

Oklahoma 3, New Jersey 1

North Carolina 7, Indiana 0

New York 4, Arizona 0

North Carolina plays again tomorrow at 10 AM against Oklahoma. This year’s state champs are from Salisbury. The tournament runs through August 18th.

