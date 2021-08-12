Advertisement

Legislators near final OK to raise minimum marriage age

(Source: AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - An effort to raise the minimum age to get married in North Carolina from 14 to 16 is nearing final legislative approval.

The House voted unanimously on Wednesday for the measure, which also would require a 16- or 17-year-old to obtain formal legal permission to marry. The spouses of these youths could be no more than four years older than them.

The Senate already passed a similar version of the bill in May but it needs to take one more vote before the legislation can go to Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk. Bill sponsors initially sought to raise the minimum age to 18.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the scene on Kennels Beach Road.
Pamlico County man killed in officer-involved shooting
Mask mandate
2 more North Carolina counties initiate face mask mandates
gun permits
North Carolina Senate reviews bill that would end sheriffs gun permits
Case against man accused of killing Mariah Woods delayed again
Fred has sustained winds of 35 mph
Tropical Depression Fred headed towards Florida Keys

Latest News

Robbie Nixon
Richlands man pleads guilty to charges in hurricane fraud case
House gives initial approval to budget bill
Ocean Isle Beach fire
Fire destroys Ocean Isle Beach home
New Bern road closure
New Bern road closed for pipe replacement