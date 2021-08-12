Advertisement

House gives initial approval to budget bill

(WNCN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The North Carolina House has given initial approval to a two-year state government budget. The chamber voted 72-41 late Wednesday for the proposal, which contains several billion dollars in cash for infrastructure spending.

Republicans who drew up the plan also praised teacher pay raises and tax cuts contained inside. Senate Republicans passed a competing budget in June.

The House must give one more affirmative vote on Thursday before the two chambers begin negotiating a final budget plan. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has said he wants to participate in the talks with hopes of signing a final agreement into law.

