Fire destroys one home, significantly damages another in Ocean Isle Beach

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A large house was destroyed and another significantly damaged in a fire Wednesday night in Ocean Isle Beach.

Five units responded to the scene at 99 Ocean Isle West Boulevard, where huge flames were visible throughout the night.

All of the occupants were able to safely leave the home.

The Town of Ocean Isle Beach would like to express our sincere appreciation and thanks to all the Fire and Law... Posted by Town of Ocean Isle Beach on Thursday, August 12, 2021

Debbie Smith, mayor of Ocean Isle Beach, spoke with the homeowners who believe the fire began in the garage.

“I spoke with the homeowner who has spoken to his renters and he told me that the renters told him it started in the garage,” Smith said. “He said he didn’t have anything in there that was combustible but they were charging electric bikes.”

Crews were still at the scene Thursday morning working to put out any hot spots that remain while investigators are still trying to determine what started the fire.

“My son was scared, he didn’t know what was going on,” said Anthony Barilla, who was visiting with his family when he saw the flames. “With the way the wind was it was catastrophic. It was bad.”

Multiple videos of the fire have been submitted to WECT (Sources, from top to bottom: Anthony Barilla, Heather Eskridge, Sarah Gore and F. Hammon):

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.