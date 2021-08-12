Heat advisory moves summer program activities indoors

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A second heat advisory has been issued in the state of North Carolina for Friday from 12pm until 6pm.

This comes after the heat index for Thursday ranged between 105 and 109 degrees. Weather experts are urging people to avoid being out during the hottest parts of the day if at all possible. Summer programs nearing the end of camp, like the one at Onslow County Recreation and Parks, had to adjust their programming and have children attending play inside the gymnasium as opposed to outside.

Heat advisory extended to Friday. (Deric Rush)

“The teens they love being outside in the heat, but we encourage them to be inside and drink plenty of water when they’re outside. We also notify their parents to make sure they send your campers with a water bottle, ice pack, extra change in clothes,” said camp counselor Jonytia Harris.

Some parents in the county, like Nicole Clarkston, decided they would continue to allow their children, like her daughter Riley Clarkston, to participate in outdoor activities like practicing for upcoming softball tryouts. Even though they are continuing to practice, Clarkston said they are proceeding with extra caution.

“Taking a break after about four or five tries, and then come and sit in the shade. Let another kid take a turn while you drink your drink. She doesn’t give up which is nice and even if she misses it or she messes up, she’ll still go right back and retry again. Tryouts are August 23rd. The first day of school, so she’s hoping to make the team,” said Clarkston.

Onslow County recreation and parks trains counselors to no the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. To accommodate extreme temperatures, park staff additionally recommend that children wear light, breathable clothing. When there are heat advisories like those issued recently, staff is advised to plan all strenuous activity earlier in the morning, or later in the evening.

