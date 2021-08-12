GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville is getting a new fire station.

The vote passed unanimously during a city council meeting Monday night.

The Fire/Rescue Station 7 will be located at 4170 Bayswater Road.

Stewart-Cooper-Newell Architects was selected to design it while Muter Construction will build it for $5,594,803.

The new station is set to have three bays, big enough to accommodate any truck within the Fire/Rescue fleet, as well as seven bedrooms for employees.

The new building will also have a variety of built-in training props to allow training at the station without traveling out of the district and a 25 person training and meeting room that will provide some extra meeting space for the City.

It will be funded with recurring General Fund appropriations included in the Council Adopted Fiscal Year 2021-22 General Fund Budget.

There is not set date when the new station will break ground.

