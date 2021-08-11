Vidant Medical Center tightening emergency department visits

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Vidant Medical Center is making changes to visitor restrictions in its emergency department.

The hospital says starting Thursday at 7:00 a.m., visitors will not be allowed in the emergency department lobby or waiting areas.

Vidant says once patients have been put into a room, they can have one healthy adult visitor as long as the patient is not COVID-19 positive.

The hospital says the changes are necessary due to the increased community spread of the virus along with the heightened risk of hospitalization posed by the Delta variant.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.