Vidant Medical Center tightening emergency department visits

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Vidant Medical Center is making changes to visitor restrictions in its emergency department.

The hospital says starting Thursday at 7:00 a.m., visitors will not be allowed in the emergency department lobby or waiting areas.

Vidant says once patients have been put into a room, they can have one healthy adult visitor as long as the patient is not COVID-19 positive.

The hospital says the changes are necessary due to the increased community spread of the virus along with the heightened risk of hospitalization posed by the Delta variant.

