Summer heat brings crowds to Community Pools

Greenville community pool seeing quite a few families using the pool as a way to cool off this...
Greenville community pool seeing quite a few families using the pool as a way to cool off this summer.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The soaring temperatures Eastern North Carolina has been experiencing has many headed to the nearest pool to cool off. In Greenville that’s the community pool which has seen a huge turnout this summer.

There were dozens of families enjoying the cool waters Wednesday afternoon. Pool Supervisor Shannon Longo says they’ve seen more and more visitors coming to utilize the pool especially as the pandemic continues to rage on.

Longo says families have been using the pool as a way to enjoy the outdoors this summer. ”It’s been very busy this summer. We’ve had some good days and some bad days obviously with the weather. Usually when it’s warmer we have a lot more people coming out to hang out with us here at the pool,” said Longo.

The community pool will close for the season this Saturday, and a new pool is currently being built, officials say they hope to have that opened up next summer.

