Sports Spotlight: John Paul II’s Koesters builds up, becomes force on both sides of the ball

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The old cliche in football is win in the trenches and win in the game.

At John Paul II high school they have a guy who wins in the trenches on both sides of the ball.

We feature Joey Koesters in this week’s Pepsi Sports Spotlight.

“I really fell in love with the game when I realized I could hit someone as hard as I could and not get penalized for it,” says John Paul II junior lineman Joey Koesters.

Joey Koesters is a junior this fall and has worked extremely hard to become a force on both sides of the ball.

“It’s one on one with another guy. I get to show my strength, and my ability, and help the team get to where it needs to go,” says Koesters, “The defensive side it feels good to dominate someone by getting passed them and stopping a play from happening.”

John Paul II football is in its 3rd season and coming off a trip to the state final.

“Which was huge. But unfortunately we did lose,” says Koesters, “But that loss is really branded into my mind. That gives me, and I know a lot of returners, a huge amount of motivation to really get it done this season.”

It’s the pursuit which pushed him to the weight room and has transformed him.

“If I’m not playing anything, I’m in the weight room after school every day,” Joey says.

“He’s really built himself up from his freshman year at 210 as far as weight,” says Saints head coach Sean Murphy, “and now he is almost 270.”

Joey also plays basketball which has helped make him agile on top of being big. Perfect for 8-man football.

“I was skeptical about 8-man coming into it,” says Joey, “But I really love it and it’s a faster pace game. It’s a lot higher scoring.”

“He can play just about every position on the line,” says Murphy, “Like we look like something from the 1920s to be quite honest with you. The way we will run the football. We need physical linemen. I think Joey is perfect for what we do.”

The Saints will play some non-conference 11-man games the next two years. Joey has a realistic chance to play them every Saturday after high school.

“We’ve been in contact with a lot of the FCS schools,” says Murphy, “Division one schools are going to come into the mix.”

“It is just my love for the game of football,” says Koesters, “I don’t care if it’s D3, D2, D1 wherever it is I just want to keep playing the game.”

