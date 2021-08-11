Advertisement

Planned power outage scheduled for some Edgecombe County residents

Power outage
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Some residents in Edgecombe County could be without power one morning next week.

The Edgecombe-Martin County Electric Utility Provider has scheduled a power outage for Wednesday, Aug. 18.

The outage is scheduled to begin at 6 a.m. and is expected to last at least four hours.

Edgecombe-Martin County EMC will complete system upgrades to the Wilson-Robersonville substation and say only those served by that substation will be affected.

If you have any questions or concerns regarding the planned outage, you are asked to call Edgecombe-Martin County EMC at 252-823-2171, during their office hours from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

