Pet of the Week: Fletcher

Fletcher
Fletcher(Humane Society of Eastern Carolina)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A 2.5 year old hound mix is looking for a home to call his own.

Fletcher has been with the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina for several months and is more than ready for a home of his own.

Volunteers say he has been in a foster home where his true personality has started to shine. Volunteers say he is gaining confidence and growing from a scared dog to one who loves to play and cuddle.

Volunteers are requiring he be adopted into a home with a yard and another dog, so he can have a playmate to show him the ropes. Right now, his favorite things are playing chase with his foster brother, playing tug of war and plastic water bottles.

Fletcher is house trained and is doing well with crate training and walking on a leash. If you’re interested in adopting Fletcher or any of the pets at the humane society, click here to fill out an application.

Baylin Mae