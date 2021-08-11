Onslow County will not require face masks in schools

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - In a unanimous decision on Tuesday night, the Onslow County Board of Education voted to make face coverings optional for the upcoming school year.

School officials say they are encouraging families to make the decision that is best for their children’s health in regards to masks. Masks will be required to be worn however on school sponsored transportation.

Enhanced cleaning protocols will also continue to take place in buildings and on buses.

Tuesday’s decision comes after the Board of Education created a similar draft proposal on June 29th. You can read the full COVID-19 protocols for the district here, https://www.onslow.k12.nc.us/Domain/9308.

