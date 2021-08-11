National 811 Day serves as reminder to call before you dig

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - August 11 is National 811 Day, which serves as a reminder to call before any digging project to have underground utility lines marked.

During the summer months, more people spend time outdoors working on projects. North Carolina 811 Education Liaison Howard Corey says there is more damage nationwide in August than any other month.

“I think homeowners are winding down their projects and trying to finish everything up before the kids go back to school. Whether it’s putting a fence up or mailbox or landscaping, make sure you call because you don’t know what’s below without getting it located first,” said Corey.

Greenville Utilities Chief Utility Locators Will Prescott says a homeowner recently wanted to set up a new mailbox. When he removed the old one and, he dug the hole a little deeper and damaged a two inch gas main.

When you call 811, homeowners are connected with a customer service representative, who then notifies a local utility company. The utility company will come out to the location and mark the areas where there are underground lines with flags, spray paint or both to make sure you can excavate safely.

The call is free.

