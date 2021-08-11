Advertisement

Megamillions 08-10-21

Megamillions for August, 10 -2021
By Dave Jordan
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pitt County road closed after dump truck flips over
Map showing line of sight of Wallops Island rocket launch scheduled for Tuesday night.
Parts of Eastern Carolina could see Virginia rocket launch tonight
Police are looking for two men who robbed the store Thursday night.
Surveillance photos released in Greenville robbery
Protest against vaccine mandate at Wayne UNC Health Care.
Protest against vaccine mandate at UNC Health
State reports +11,000 cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, hospitalizations continue multi-week climb

Latest News

Tropical Storm Fred forms south of Puerto Rico
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Hot & muggy; Tracking Fred
Bill to raise North Carolina riot penalties clears Senate committee
Bill to raise North Carolina riot penalties clears Senate committee
Onslow schools will not require face coverings this school year
Onslow County will not require face masks in schools
Experts say FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine could come as soon as September. (WHSV)
FDA approval of vaccine may enforce mandates shortly after