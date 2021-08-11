Advertisement

Little League Softball World Series kicks off in Greenville

Little League Softball World Series comes to Greenville.
Little League Softball World Series comes to Greenville.(Amber Lake)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Little League Softball World Series kicks off in Greenville Wednesday.

The first pitch will go out at 10 a.m. at Elm Street Park. The games are free, but city officials say seating is limited to the bleachers and areas in the outfield because the grandstand seating is reserved for family members of the players.

Elm Street will be closed for drivers between 10th and 14th Streets. The event wraps up next Wednesday.

The games will also be broadcast on ESPN networks.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Map showing line of sight of Wallops Island rocket launch scheduled for Tuesday night.
Parts of Eastern Carolina could see Virginia rocket launch tonight
Police are looking for two men who robbed the store Thursday night.
Surveillance photos released in Greenville robbery
Madison Gibson
Runaway Beaufort County teen found in Pitt County
Washington-Tyrrell County EMS posted photos of the damage on their Facebook page.
Home destroyed, dogs die in Washington County house fire
Juanita Locklear
Woman facing drug charges in two counties

Latest News

ECU Libraries looking to collect stories, experiences of pandemic
Ryan Smith, Camp Lejeune Community Superintendent
Marine Corps veteran announced as new Camp Lejeune Community Superintendent
Comic Con returns after being canceled last year.
Comic Con returns after being canceled due to COVID-19
6th Annual Pine Knoll Shores Fishing Tournament
Pine Knoll Shores Fishing Tournament scheduled for October