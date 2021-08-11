GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Little League Softball World Series kicks off in Greenville Wednesday.

The first pitch will go out at 10 a.m. at Elm Street Park. The games are free, but city officials say seating is limited to the bleachers and areas in the outfield because the grandstand seating is reserved for family members of the players.

Elm Street will be closed for drivers between 10th and 14th Streets. The event wraps up next Wednesday.

The games will also be broadcast on ESPN networks.

