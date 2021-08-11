Advertisement

Little League Softball World Series to bring thousands of dollars to Greenville

By Nikki Hauser
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Little League Softball World Series is bringing quite a few teams and their families to the Greenville area and its boosting business in the community this week.

The Red Roof Inn is reporting more occupants, many from out of town. “People from everywhere. I mean, I’m talking from California, North Carolina, everywhere,” said the manager, Tina Dixon.

“It means more money. It means we get to put more money back into the community,” said Dixon.

Nearby, restaurant Villa Verde is feeling the benefits of the event, too. “It was quiet yesterday morning. Today it started rocking,” said the restaurant’s general manager, John Kurnat.

The Visit Greenville NC president and CEO, Andrew Schmidt, said he expects the event to rake in over $850,000 for Greenville and Pitt County. “It’s just a great thing for our community to host,” he said.

“Not only the economic impact that it brings by having all these teams here and their families here for 8 days, but just the exposure that the city of Greenville and Pitt County’s going to get,” explained Schmidt.

The World Series wraps up next Wednesday, but the series will be returning next year as Greenville/Pitt County signed on to host the event for the next 5 years.

