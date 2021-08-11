Advertisement

Kinston police looking for man wanted on assault, kidnapping charges

Kinston police are looking for 39-year-old Christopher Foreman.
Kinston police are looking for 39-year-old Christopher Foreman.(Kinston Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police need your help finding a man wanted on assault and kidnapping charges.

Kinston police are looking for 39-year-old Christopher Foreman. A warrant was issued for his arrest on attempted second degree force sex offense, second degree kidnapping and assault on a female.

If you know where Foreman is, give Kinston police a call at (252) 939-3220, Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at (252) 523-4444 or the anonymous tips line at (252) 939-4020.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Map showing line of sight of Wallops Island rocket launch scheduled for Tuesday night.
Parts of Eastern Carolina could see Virginia rocket launch tonight
Police are looking for two men who robbed the store Thursday night.
Surveillance photos released in Greenville robbery
Madison Gibson
Runaway Beaufort County teen found in Pitt County
Washington-Tyrrell County EMS posted photos of the damage on their Facebook page.
Home destroyed, dogs die in Washington County house fire
Juanita Locklear
Woman facing drug charges in two counties

Latest News

Atmos Energy 811 Day
National 811 Day serves as reminder to call before you dig
Fletcher
Pet of the Week: Fletcher
Little League Softball World Series comes to Greenville.
Little League Softball World Series kicks off in Greenville
Call before you Dig
Call before you Dig