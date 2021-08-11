Kinston police looking for man wanted on assault, kidnapping charges

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police need your help finding a man wanted on assault and kidnapping charges.

Kinston police are looking for 39-year-old Christopher Foreman. A warrant was issued for his arrest on attempted second degree force sex offense, second degree kidnapping and assault on a female.

If you know where Foreman is, give Kinston police a call at (252) 939-3220, Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at (252) 523-4444 or the anonymous tips line at (252) 939-4020.

