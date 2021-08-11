Hearing set for Wednesday in Mariah Woods Case

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - There’s another delay in a high profile murder trail in Eastern North Carolina, a hearing is being held in Onlsow County on Wednesday after the defense team for Earl Kimrey filed a motion to delay the trial that was set to begin on November 8, 2021. Kimrey is accused of killing 3-year-old Mariah Woods in 2017.

Defense attorney Wally Paramore filed a motion on July 27th to continue the case, they are asking the court for a March 21, 2022 trail date. The motion will be heard at 9:30am on Wednesday in Onslow Superior Court.

Kimrey is accused in the death of Mariah Woods, who disappeared from her Onslow County home in 2017 and was later found dead in a creek in Pender County.

An autopsy revealed Woods died from chloroform toxicity.

Kimrey was the live-in boyfriend of the toddler’s mother at the time.

