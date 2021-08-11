Advertisement

Greenville prepares to host Little League Softball World Series

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 8:08 PM EDT
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The City of Greenville is making final preparations to welcome teams from around the country to the Little League Softball World Series.

The first pitch will go out at Elm Street Park starting on Wednesday. The games are free to attend but city officials say seating is limited to the bleachers and viewing platforms in the outfield. The grandstand seating will be reserved for family members of players. The games will also be broadcast on ESPN networks.

Brock Letchworth with the city says they are thrilled to welcome in the teams and their families.

“It kind of up in the air whether it was going to actually happen this year or not, but the folks at Little League worked really hard with the folks from Greenville Recreation and Parks and Greenville Little League and we’ve got everything in place and ready to roll,” said Letchworth.

The first game begins at 10:00am on Wednesday, and the action will continue through next Wednesday. As part of the tournament Elm street will be closed to drivers for the duration of the big event, the road is closed between Tenth street and 14th street.

